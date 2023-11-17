Brewers non-tender Rowdy Tellez, Brandon Woodruff, and J.C. Mejia

The Brewers non-tendered Rowdy Tellez, Brandon Woodruff, and J.C. Mejia. The team tendered Willy Adames, Tyrone Taylor, Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser, Hoby Milner, Joel Payamps, Devin Williams, Bryse Wilson, and newest acquisition Jake Bauers.

Woodruff, who was on the injured list from April 11 through Aug. 5 with right shoulder inflammation, was out for Milwaukee’s lone playoff series against the Diamondbacks this season due to the same injury. He ultimately received surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder on Oct. 13 and he’s expected to miss most, if not all of 2024. He is eligible for free agency following the 2024 season.

“Today we had to make a very difficult decision relating to one of the best pitchers and human beings in franchise history,” said team General Manager Matt Arnold. “Throughout his 10 seasons in the organization, Brandon Woodruff has represented the Brewers with class, kindness, heart and toughness. He is recognized as a tremendous teammate, both on the field and in the community, where he and his wife, Jonie, have positively impacted so many lives around them. We remain very open to his return to Milwaukee, and regardless of what uniform he wears next, Woody will always be a member of the Brewers family.”

After a breakout 2022 campaign, Tellez struggled in 2023, hitting just .215/.291/.376 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs in 105 games for an OPS+ of 82 and a decline of 100 points in OPS from 2022 (.767) to 2023 (.667).