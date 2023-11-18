 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New “LFG MKE" shirts now available

It’s time for a new era of baseball in Milwaukee with Pat Murphy & Rickie Weeks leading the way

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new

At the introductory press conference for new Brewers manager Pat Murphy and associate manager Rickie Weeks, Weeks dropped a “Let’s Fucking Go” as he expressed excitement about the years to come in Milwaukee.

Now, thanks to our friends at Breaking T, you can get your own "LFG MKE" shirt.

  • Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies
  • Designed and printed in the USA
  • Free returns and exchanges

Follow the link below to get your “LFG MKE” shirt today!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YOUR SHIRT!

And if you’re interested in checking out some of Breaking T’s other awesome Brewers merch, click here.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...