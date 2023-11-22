MVBrewers #7: Wade Miley

Wade Miley was the exact type of veteran arm the Brewers needed heading into the season. With Eric Lauer having a less-than-productive season and Brandon Woodruff going down early in the year, Miley was able to step into the starting rotation and become one of the major contributors for this roster, eating up innings throughout the year.

Miley started 23 games in 2023, pitching 120 1⁄ 3 innings and striking out 79 batters, nearly replicating his numbers from a short season with the Cubs (nine appearances) in 2022. Posting a 3.14 ERA throughout his return season to Milwaukee, it just felt like whenever Miley was on the mound the Brewers always had a good chance to win, and for a 37-year-old that has bounced around the majors, a season of this caliber was looked at as a surprise.

With pitchers the caliber of Corbin Burnes, Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta seen as the leaders of the rotation, Miley was looked at as the perfect fourth arm in the starting rotation.

Miley became a free agent after opting out of his half of a mutual option, but don’t be surprised if the Brewers are able to bring the veteran lefty back for another season in Milwaukee. His display of consistency and productivity was an absolute positive for the Crew, especially for a guy nearing his forties.

