MVBrewers #6: Brandon Woodruff

While it’s possible we’ve seen the last of Brandon Woodruff in a Brewers uniform, he certainly provided fans with plenty of memorable moments in his seven seasons with the Brewers.

These moments range from his home run off Clayton Kershaw in the 2018 NLCS to two All-Star appearances, from a fifth-place finish in the 2021 Cy Young voting to one of the best starts of his career on Sept. 11 against the Marlins, when he pitched a complete-game shutout.

Despite facing a myriad of injuries in his time with Milwaukee, Woodruff started 115 regular season games and appeared in 15 others between 2017 and 2023. He also started four postseason games and appeared in four others across four postseasons, including two scoreless innings against the Dodgers the same day he homered off Kershaw.

In just 11 starts for Milwaukee this season, Woodruff still looked like a co-ace, allowing just 17 runs across 67 innings for a 2.28 ERA (189 ERA+) and 3.60 FIP. He struck out 74 batters and finished the season with a 5-1 record and a 2.4 WAR, good for seventh on the team and fourth among pitchers. While Corbin Burnes gets most of the attention, Woodruff is right there with him when healthy.

Woodruff was non-tendered following the 2023 season as he’s expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2024 season following right shoulder surgery in October. The Brewers may still opt to bring Woodruff back, but that’s far from guaranteed as he’s now a free agent.

