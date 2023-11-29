Devin Williams wins National League Reliever of the Year Award

MLB announced the winners for 2023 Reliever of the Year on Wednesday night, and Brewers closer Devin Williams took home the title in the National League.

The 29-year-old put up a dominant season in his first year as a full-time closer, tallying 36 saves while posting a 1.53 ERA, 2.66 FIP, and 37.7% strikeout rate in 58 2⁄ 3 innings. He converted 90% of his save opportunities, which tied for third among relievers with at least 10 saves.

It’s the second time Williams has won the award. He previously won it in 2020, when he allowed one earned run in 27 innings (0.33 ERA) in a truncated season. Williams was also named NL Rookie of the Year that season.

A Brewers reliever has now won Reliever of the Year in five of the last six seasons. In addition to Williams, Josh Hader won the award in 2018, 2019 and 2021.