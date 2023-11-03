 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wade Miley opts out of mutual option for 2024

Miley may still return to team next season as Brewers weigh Mark Canha’s option

By Harrison_Freuck
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Left-handed starter Wade Miley opted out of his mutual contract with the Brewers earlier today, per Adam McCalvy.

Miley, who turns 37 later this month, had a strong season in his second stint with the Crew, turning in a 3.14 ERA (137 ERA+) with a 9-4 record across 23 starts with the Brewers, good for a 2.5 WAR, which ranked sixth on the team and third-best among pitchers behind only Corbin Burnes (3.6 WAR) and Devin Williams (2.6 WAR).

The mutual option would have given Miley $10 million in 2024, but his choice to opt out gives him the opportunity to test out the open market. He may still return to the Brewers, where he’s compiled a 2.91 ERA (145 ERA+) and 14-6 record across 39 starts in 2018 and 2023.

Miley’s opt out leaves Mark Canha as the only other major name on Milwaukee’s 2023 roster whose future with the team is up in the air. Canha was productive for the Crew after coming over at the trade deadline from the Mets, hitting .287/.373/.427 (120 OPS+) with five homers and 33 RBIs in 50 games with the Brewers. His 2024 option is a team option that would have him earning $11.5 million. The team’s buyout on the option is $2 million, but Canha has expressed interest in returning to the team.

