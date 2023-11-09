Bench coach Pat Murphy serious candidate for Brewers manager position

The Brewers have begun the search for a new manager, and one of the top candidates for the job is an internal candidate. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that bench coach Pat Murphy is a serious candidate for the job. In addition, he also notes that multiple interviews have already been conducted with Murphy.

Promoting Murphy to the managerial role may be the best way to keep continuity within the team. Murphy was originally brought in to be the bench coach following the 2015 season. He was Craig Counsell’s college coach at Notre Dame and brought in to fill the bench coach position after a stint as the interim manager with San Diego.

Murphy spent six years (2010-2015) in the Padres organization, starting as a Special Assistant to Baseball Operations. He then managed their Class A affiliate Eugene Emeralds for two seasons (2011-2012). Murphy was promoted to the manager of the Triple-A affiliate for the next 2 1⁄ 2 seasons, managing the Tucson Padres and then the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The Brewers originally wanted to hire Murphy with Counsell’s promotion, but the Padres blocked them. Murphy then served as the Padres interim manager following Bud Black’s dismissal but was not given the position on a permanent basis after the season. Murphy had a 42-54 record as interim manager. Murphy also spent 22 years coaching in college baseball, seven seasons with Notre Dame and 15 seasons with Arizona State.

Murphy is not the only candidate being considered for the managerial position. Ken Rosenthal has a list of some of the other candidates being considered: