Devin Williams named to All-MLB Second Team

Brewers closer Devin Williams has been named to the All-MLB Second Team, his second selection to the All-MLB teams after also receiving an All-MLB Second Team selection in his rookie season of 2020.

Williams joins Emmanuel Clase on the Second Team, with Felix Bautista and former Brewer Josh Hader earning First-Team honors. Williams finished his 2023 season 36-for-40 in save opportunities, pitching to a 1.53 ERA (282 ERA+), 2.66 FIP, and 87 strikeouts across 58 2⁄ 3 innings.

He earned his second NL Reliever of the Year Award and his second All-Star appearance this season while also coming in 19th in NL MVP voting.

Williams was the lone Brewer to finish on either All-MLB team, with Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, Christian Yelich, and William Contreras all put forward as nominees when the voting opened in early November.

Full All-MLB award results