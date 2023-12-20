Brewers trade Adrian Houser, Tyrone Taylor to Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers traded right-hander Adrian Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the Mets in exchange for right-hander Coleman Crow Wednesday afternoon.

Houser has spent his entire MLB career with Milwaukee after being traded from the Houston Astros in the Carlos Gomez trade back in 2015. In parts of seven seasons with the Brewers, he went 31-34 with a 4.00 ERA and 4.19 FIP across 129 games (97 starts). His best season came in 2021, when he went 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA in 28 appearances (26 starts), although he did finish with a 4.33 FIP that year. He bounced back from a rough 2022 in 2023 with a 4.12 ERA across 23 games (21 starts).

Taylor was drafted in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Brewers before making his debut in 2019. In five seasons with the Crew, he hit .239/.294/.451 (102 OPS+) with 41 homers and 136 RBIs across 331 games. He was limited by injuries in 2023, playing in just 81 games and finishing with a .234/.267/.446 (91 OPS+) slash line while hitting 10 homers and driving in 35 runs.

Crow, who turns 23 at the end of December, was drafted in the 28th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Angels. He was traded to the Mets for Eduardo Escobar back in June and is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery. Listed as the Mets’ No. 28 prospect by MLB.com, Crow pitched to a 4.33 ERA across three seasons across Low-A and AA ball. In four starts this season with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, he went 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 0.625 WHIP across 24 innings, striking out 31.

This trade is viewed as a salary dump for Milwaukee as they also clear out space for a crowded outfield. Taylor is entering his first season of arbitration and is estimated to receive around $1.3 million in 2024, while Houser is in his final year of arbitration with an estimated salary of $5 million. The trade also reunites Taylor and Houser with former Brewers General Manager David Stearns in New York.