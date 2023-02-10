Jon Singleton rejoins Brewers on minor-league deal

Jon Singleton will be in Brewers camp this spring after all, as the slugger re-upped with the team on a new minor-league contract on Friday.

The former Astros prospect initially joined the organization on a minor-league deal last winter, and he slashed .219/.375/.434 (118 wRC+) with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds in 2022.

That showing prompted the Brewers to select Singleton to their 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, but he was designated for assignment when the club announced the signing of Brian Anderson last month.

Singleton cleared waivers and elected free agency, but after a few weeks on the open market, he opted to return to the organization.

The presence of left-handed sluggers Rowdy Tellez and Jesse Winker means there is no clear fit for Singleton on the active roster. However, he can still look to parlay a solid spring training into a big-league opportunity with a different team. Many contracts of this nature include opt-out dates that allow the player to elect free agency if he does not crack the team’s big-league roster.

If Singleton is willing to play in Nashville for another season, he will help fill out the Sounds roster and give the Brewers a fallback option at first base and designated hitter.

In other news, the Brewers also invited catcher Jeferson Quero, their seventh-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, to spring training.