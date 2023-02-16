Brewers Reacts Survey: How did Milwaukee do in free agency?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Welcome back to baseball season and SB Nation Reacts surveys! This week, we’re asking fans if the Brewers did enough in free agency during the offseason.

While Milwaukee did make a few splashes via the trade market in the form of Jesse Winker and William Contreras, they were much quieter in free agency.

With the exception of Wade Miley and Brian Anderson, Milwaukee signed just about nobody on the open market.

Despite the lack of free agent additions, did they do enough to give the team a chance at returning to the postseason in 2023 after just falling short in 2022.

Answer the poll below and stay tuned for results as spring training gets underway!