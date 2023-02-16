Brewers get bad news on Ashby, Burnes sounds off in first day of spring training

The Milwaukee Brewers opened big league camp on Thursday and were immediately met with disappointing news after Craig Counsell announced that lefty Aaron Ashby would be expected to miss “a couple of months” with shoulder inflammation to open the season.

We asked Counsell for more specifics about the injury.



"He has inflammation and that causes pain to throw, and so we've got to basically not throw for a good stretch of time to let it calm down," he said. "And then go slow so we don't recreate the symptoms." https://t.co/DP2soYvQV8 — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) February 16, 2023

The news on Ashby comes after ace Corbin Burnes made a statement earlier in the day following his arbitration case hearing, which was settled yesterday.

After the Brewers and Burnes could not reach an agreement on his 2023 salary, the arbiter settled in favor of Milwaukee’s proposed $10.01 million over Burnes’ proposed $10.75 million.

Every fear that going to an arbitration hearing against Corbin Burnes could harm his relationship with the Brewers was founded.



“There’s no denying that the relationship is definitely hurt from what [transpired],” Burnes said. pic.twitter.com/Xv8DFyiKde — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) February 16, 2023

Burnes specifically pointed out that some of the statements made during his arbitration hearing were damaging to his relationship with the team.

“When some of the things that are said − for instance, they basically put me in the forefront of the reason why we didn’t make the postseason last year − that’s something that probably doesn’t need to be said,” Burnes said.

With the first game scheduled in just eight days, the news on Ashby and Burnes’ comments kicks Brewers’ spring training off on a rough note.