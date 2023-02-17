Jason Alexander to have delayed start to season with shoulder inflammation

It’s only the second day of spring training and yet the Brewers already find themselves facing trouble with pitcher health.

After it was announced on Thursday that Aaron Ashby would miss a few months with shoulder inflammation, Adam McCalvy announced Friday that Jason Alexander would likewise miss sometime with a shoulder injury.

Besides Aaron Ashby, one other Brewers pitcher is significantly behind at the start of camp. Jason Alexander’s right shoulder flared up when he began ramping up last month and he’s expected to be down until the second half of May or so. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) February 17, 2023

While Alexander likely doesn’t figure into the Brewers’ plans as much as Ashby, the injury is still intriguing given how early in the season we are at this point.

Alexander filled in as a spot starter and long reliever in 2022, appearing in 18 games (11 starts) with the Crew. He pitched to a 2-3 record with a 5.40 ERA and a 5.34 FIP across 71 2⁄ 3 innings. He’s projected by Baseball Reference to appear in 82 innings this season with a slightly better 4.50 ERA.

With Alexander expected to be out until late May and Ashby likely joining him, it’s possible that the Brewers will look for more depth via either free agency or a trade as spring training progresses into March.