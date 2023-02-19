 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers sign Justin Wilson to one-year contract

Rehabbing left-hander could make an impact in the second half of 2023

By Jack Stern
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers have signed left-handed reliever Justin Wilson to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, the team announced on Saturday.

Wilson underwent Tommy John surgery last June, meaning he will not be able to contribute until the second half of the season. General Manager Matt Arnold cited a July return as a realistic timeline.

The 35-year-old is entering his 12th big-league season and owns a career 3.41 ERA and 3.45 FIP across 467 innings. He has spent time with the division-rival Pirates, Cubs and Reds in addition to stints with the Mets, Yankees, and Tigers.

Once he returns to full health, Wilson will add another left-handed option to a primarily right-handed Brewers bullpen, but he’s not strictly a specialist. He has been effective against both sides of the plate and carries a reverse split for his career. Righties have slashed .216/.308/.333 against him, and lefties have hit .241/.324/.349.

To make room for Wilson on the 40-man roster, the Brewers placed Jason Alexander, who is dealing with shoulder tendinitis, on the 60-day injured list. Wilson will soon join Alexander on that list as he continues to rehab, opening another roster spot.

