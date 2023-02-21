Brewers add Luke Voit, Tyler Naquin on minor-league deals with invites to spring training

The Brewers added first baseman Luke Voit and outfielder Tyler Naquin on minor-league deals with an invite to spring training on Tuesday, as reported by Todd Rosiak.

Voit, who split his 2022 season between San Diego and Washington after being involved in the Juan Soto trade at the deadline, will likely compete for reps at first base with Rowdy Tellez, Owen Miller, and Keston Hiura.

A right-handed power hitter, Voit has a 162-game average of 32 homers and 91 RBIs, albeit with 174 strikeouts/162 games. In the shortened 2020 season, Voit finished in ninth in AL MVP voting after hitting a major-league leading 22 homers for the Yankees.

In 2022, he slashed .226/.308/.402 with 22 homers and 69 RBIs while appearing in 135 games.

While he doesn’t add much in the way of defense, he could be a key addition to the offense, especially after Milwaukee’s poor offensive performance down the stretch last season.

Naquin split his 2022 season between the Reds and the Mets, slashing .229/.282/.423 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs over 105 games. He’s slashed .264/.318/.448 over his seven-year career, the first five years of which came with Cleveland.

He’ll have an opportunity to compete for reps in the outfield, an area the Brewers could use some veteran help in with the influx of rookies nearing their major league debuts in the grass.