Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #21

Spring training is in full swing, and a couple of storylines have emerged out of Brewers camp. What better time for another edition of the Brew Crew Ball mailbag?

The initial headlines were not especially positive when the Brewers reported to Phoenix last week. Corbin Burnes sounded off on the team after losing his arbitration hearing, and Aaron Ashby and Jason Alexander will already be on the shelf for an extended period due to shoulder injuries.

At the same time, the club is trying to create some optimism surrounding the new season. Craig Counsell told reporters yesterday that last year’s shortcomings can serve as motivation for this year’s group and stressed the importance of being unified as a team.

Meanwhile, the Brewers were active on the free-agent market on Tuesday, scooping up first baseman Luke Voit and outfielder Tyler Naquin on minor-league deals.

The Brewers will play their first spring training game on Saturday, facing off against the Dodgers at American Family Fields of Phoenix at 2:10 p.m. CT.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @byJackStern to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday. Ask away!