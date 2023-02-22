Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Majority of fans don’t think team did enough in free agency

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans if they believed that the Brewers did enough in free agency. Overwhelming, you responded with disapproval of Milwaukee’s moves on the open market, at just 20% voting in favor of their moves.

While Milwaukee did add some bigger names like William Contreras and Jesse Winker in trades, the largest contract the team tendered via free agency went to Wade Miley (1 year/$4.5 million), closely followed by Brian Anderson (1 year/$3.5 million). They also gave a $1 million deal to veteran reliever Justin Wilson.

Beyond that, the Brewers didn’t do much, with the exception of maybe a few notable minor league deals, including Luke Voit and Tyler Naquin on Tuesday.

Despite the clear disapproval with Milwaukee’s handling of free agency this offseason, we’ll see if it pays off for the team after a disappointing finish just short of the playoffs in 2022. With Matt Arnold now at the helm in the front office, it’ll be interesting to see if Milwaukee’s strategy changes as the season progresses, especially come trade deadline season in the dog days of summer.