Brewers Reacts Survey: Grading Brewers offseason, looking ahead to new impact players

In last week’s survey, Brewers fans expressed disappointment in the team’s moves in free agency, with just 20% of respondents voting that the Brewers did enough on the open market.

While free agency is a key part of the offseason, Milwaukee also made a few key moves via trades, including the acquisitions of Jesse Winker, Abraham Toro, and William Contreras, to name only a few. Combined with the moves Milwaukee made in free agency, we want to know what grade fans would give the Brewers for their offseason.

This week’s Reacts survey asks just that question, as well as who you think will be Milwaukee’s most impactful newcomer in 2023.

Outfielder Sal Frelick, who would provide a solid boost to the lineup if included on the opening day roster, looked especially strong at AAA Nashville last season, hitting .365/.435/.508 with four homers, 25 RBIs, and nine stolen bases in his last 46 games. He also moved into the top 50 in MLB.com, Baseball America, and Baseball Prospectus’ top prospects entering 2023.

Starter Wade Miley may not be the flashiest pitcher, but he is certainly still serviceable, even at age 36. He enjoyed success with Milwaukee in 2018, pitching to a 2.57 ERA over 16 starts.

Catcher William Contreras earned an All-Star appearance in 2022, slashing .278/.354/.506 across 97 games with the Braves before being traded to Milwaukee in December.

Outfielder and designated hitter Jesse Winker, who has enjoyed major success at American Family Field in his career (.344/.440/.591 with five homers in 32 career games) is looking to revitalize his career with Milwaukee after a tough year in Seattle in 2022.

Other key additions include the aforementioned Toro, Luke Voit, Tyler Naquin, Brian Anderson, Owen Miller, and a flurry of potential big league arms.

We’ll be back with the results next week and in the mean time, enjoy the start of spring training this Saturday when the Crew takes on the Dodgers in Arizona.