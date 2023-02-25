Spring Training Game Thread #1: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Baseball is back in action. The Spring Training schedule kicks off today at home with a game against the Dodgers. Here are today’s lineups, along with the planned pitchers for the Brewers for today.
It’s also a full day of coverage, so catch the game however you want. It will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin and on the Brewers Radio Network.
Here we go!— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 25, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj
#ThisIsMyCrew
Craig Counsell says it'll be Robert Stock, Elvis Peguero, Tyson Miller, Tobias Myers and Alex Claudio for the Brewers' Cactus League opener against the Dodgers tomorrow.— Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) February 24, 2023
WBC positional players will see action as well, except for Luis Urias.
Baseball is back! #DodgersST — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 25, 2023
