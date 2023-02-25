 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread #1: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Spring Training games kick off today.

By -JP-
/ new
MLB Considers Arizona Minor League Stadiums For Possible 2020 Season Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Baseball is back in action. The Spring Training schedule kicks off today at home with a game against the Dodgers. Here are today’s lineups, along with the planned pitchers for the Brewers for today.

It’s also a full day of coverage, so catch the game however you want. It will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin and on the Brewers Radio Network.

