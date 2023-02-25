Garrett Mitchell homers twice to start spring as Brewers defeat Dodgers 7-4

Box Score

The Brewers started their spring schedule off today, and they got a quick start to the spring. The offense hit three home runs, two of those coming from Garrett Mitchell. Rowdy Tellez added another home run as well, and the Brewers defeated the Dodgers 7-4.

Tellez accounted for the first home run of the spring with a solo shot in the first inning. The Dodgers countered in the third with a two-run home run from Freddie Freeman, giving the Dodgers their one lead of the day. It didn’t last long, with Garrett Mitchell hitting his first two-run home run of the day in the bottom of the inning and the Brewers were back ahead 3-2.

Mitchell increased that lead to 5-2 with his second shot of the day in the fifth, another two-run home run. The Brewers added another two runs in the sixth, and the Dodgers countered with two in the seventh. That accounted for the runs in the 7-4 win.

Joey Wiemer also started strong, going 1-for-1 with a walk. He also stole a base and scored on both of Mitchell’s home runs. Willy Adames, William Contreras, Luke Voit, Eddy Alvarez, and Josh VanMeter also added hits in the game.

On the pitching side, nine pitchers each took an inning. Matt Hardy and Tobias Myers each struck out two in their inning of work. Elvis Peguero and Justin Yeager each allowed two runs.

The Brewers have their first of two split-squad days this summer tomorrow. One squad will stay home to play the Athletics and another will travel to face the Rockies. Both games will start at 2:10 PM, and the home game will be on the Brewers Radio Network.