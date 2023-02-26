 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Game Thread #2 & #3: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies/Oakland Athletics

It's a split squad day in Arizona

By -JP-
/ new
Major League Baseball Suspends Spring Training Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The Brewers will get their second and third games of the spring in today as the squads split up. One heads to face the Colorado Rockies and the other stays home to face the Athletics. The home game will be on the radio. Here are the lineups for today.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...