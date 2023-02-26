Spring Training Game Thread #2 & #3: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies/Oakland Athletics

The Brewers will get their second and third games of the spring in today as the squads split up. One heads to face the Colorado Rockies and the other stays home to face the Athletics. The home game will be on the radio. Here are the lineups for today.
Let's play✌️— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 26, 2023
: Oakland
: 94.5 ESPN Radio#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/6EJZBGMla2
let's do it again pic.twitter.com/sUkWOKwmpD— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 26, 2023
Freeland on the bump! pic.twitter.com/hh0OichBDe— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 26, 2023
Loading comments...