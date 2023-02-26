Brewers drop both games in split squad day against Athletics and Rockies

Rockies Box Score

The Brewers played their first split squad day of the spring today, and it did not go well for them. The road squad gave up nine runs between the seventh and eighth innings against the Rockies to fall 12-6. Meanwhile, the Athletics led from start to finish in an 11-4 rout of the home squad.

For the road squad, Sal Frelick and Owen Miller led the offense with two-hit days. Miller hit two doubles, and Josh VanMeter added a triple. The Brewers used some productive outs to score some of their runs, with two runs coming on sacrifice flies and one on a groundout. Six different Brewers drove in a run, with Keston Hiura, Brice Turang, and Joey Wiemer accounting for three of those. Meanwhile, on the pitching side, Ethan Small allowed two runs in his inning of work, Carlos Rodriguez allowed three runs, and Christian Meijas allowed four runs. Robert Gasser struck out two in a scoreless inning, and Tyler Herb and Lucas Erceg each also had a strikeout in a scoreless inning.

At home, the Brewers trailed from start to finish. Janson Junk got the home start and did not record an out as he allowed four runs in the first inning. He faced six batters, allowed four hits and walked two. The other rough inning came from Luis Contreras, who allowed five runs in the seventh. All five runs were unearned, but they were unearned as a result of his throwing error. The pitching staff did rack up fifteen strikeouts in the loss. Contreras and Victor Castaneda each had three strikeouts, and four other pitchers had two. For the Brewers offense, Luis Urias scored the first run with a solo home run in the third inning. The remaining runs came from ninth inning home runs by Eric Brown Jr. and Cam Devanney.

The Brewers travel to Surprise tomorrow afternoon for their fourth game of the spring, and the start will feature an intriguing pitching matchup. Adrian Houser and Zack Greinke are scheduled to start the game for the Brewers and Royals. First pitch is at 2:05 PM, and it will be on the Brewers Radio Network.