Spring Training Game Thread #4: Milwaukee Brewers vs Kansas City Royals

Brewers aim to bounce back after losing their previous two.

By Herschel_Winkelman
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers take on the Royals with both Wiemer and Mitchell getting the starts in the outfield. Houser is on the hill. Here are the lineups for today’s game.

The first pitch is at 2:05 central time on 620 WTMJ.

