Brewers bounce back, beat Royals 10-4

After losing their two spring training games against the Athletics and Rockies, the Brewers looked to bounce back against the Royals. Adrian Houser was on the mound for Milwaukee opposite former Brewer Zack Greinke. The Brewers young outfield trio has looked promising so far, especially Garrett Mitchell. This spring training will be essential to see how well they develop.

The scoring started in the bottom of the third inning when Luca Tresh doubled off of Hoby Milner. Nicky Lopez then followed that with a walk. MJ Melendez hit a double to score both runners, and Michael Massey hit an RBI triple to bring him home. The Brewers were facing a 3-0 deficit entering the fourth inning.

The Royals would add on another run off Peter Strzelecki in the bottom of the fourth when Luca Tresh hit an RBI single to bring home Tyler Gentry who had walked earlier in the inning. The Brewers would take the run back in the top of the fifth when Garrett Mitchell hit an RBI single that scored Mike Brosseau.

Milwaukee would tie the game in the top of the sixth however when Keston Hiura drew a walk and Mike Brosseau hit a two-run home run. Owen Miller then hit a double, and Brice Turang would bring him home after an RBI single, tying the game at four runs apiece. The offense would explode for another three runs in the 8th inning when Tyler Black hit a leadoff double, followed by an RBI double from Jeferson Quero. Herbert Perez then hit a two-run home run to give the Brewers a 7-4 lead.

The Crew would score another three runs in the top of the ninth when Tyler Black hit a two-run double that scored Jon Singleton and Andruw Monasterio. Herbert Perez then hit an RBI double that scored Black from second. Giving Milwaukee a 10-7 advantage heading into the last half-inning. Zach Vennaro was brought in to close the game and did so without allowing a run.

Milwaukee will play the Cubs Tuesday at 2:10 pm on 620 WTMJ.