Spring Training Game Thread #5: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

The Brewers are back in Cactus League action this afternoon and will square off against the Chicago Cubs at 2:10 p.m. CT.

Christian Yelich makes his spring training debut for the Brewers and is batting leadoff. Many of Milwaukee’s other regulars are also in the lineup.

Robert Stock will make his second spring training start. Drew Smyly gets the ball for the Cubs.

The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Lineups: