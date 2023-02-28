 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Home runs carry Brewers to 6-3 win over Cubs

Anderson, Tellez and Toro homer in win

By Jack Stern
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Timely home runs and strong pitching carried the Brewers to a 6-3 spring training win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

The Brewers got on the board first and never looked back, starting in the second inning with Brian Anderson’s first home run of the spring.

A few batters later, Sal Frelick plated Victor Caratini with a double to make it 2-0.

In the third inning, Rowdy Tellez launched a solo home run to right field that one-hopped onto the practice fields. It was Tellez’s second home run of the spring.

The Brewers offense went quiet for the middle portion of the game, and a two-run seventh inning by the Cubs tightened the score to 3-2. Abraham Toro added some breathing room in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run blast that made it 6-2.

Robert Stock, Elvis Peguero, Alex Claudio, Tyson Miller, Tobias Myers, Justin Yeager and Pedro Fernandez combined for solid work on the mound. Stock and Miller each worked multiple innings.

The win improves the Brewers to 3-2 in Cactus League play. They’ll play the Angels on the road on Wednesday afternoon. Converted infielder Lucas Erceg will get the start. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

