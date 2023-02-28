Home runs carry Brewers to 6-3 win over Cubs

Timely home runs and strong pitching carried the Brewers to a 6-3 spring training win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

The Brewers got on the board first and never looked back, starting in the second inning with Brian Anderson’s first home run of the spring.

Brian Anderson puts one on a tee and deposits it over the wall for a solo homer!!! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/tXWnQwF1uN — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) February 28, 2023

A few batters later, Sal Frelick plated Victor Caratini with a double to make it 2-0.

In the third inning, Rowdy Tellez launched a solo home run to right field that one-hopped onto the practice fields. It was Tellez’s second home run of the spring.

Rowdy Tellez HAMMERS it out for a solo home run! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/the03suEUM — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) February 28, 2023

The Brewers offense went quiet for the middle portion of the game, and a two-run seventh inning by the Cubs tightened the score to 3-2. Abraham Toro added some breathing room in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run blast that made it 6-2.

The sound this made off the bat

Toro with a 3-run blast!! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/iMczcwEJRs — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) February 28, 2023

Robert Stock, Elvis Peguero, Alex Claudio, Tyson Miller, Tobias Myers, Justin Yeager and Pedro Fernandez combined for solid work on the mound. Stock and Miller each worked multiple innings.

The win improves the Brewers to 3-2 in Cactus League play. They’ll play the Angels on the road on Wednesday afternoon. Converted infielder Lucas Erceg will get the start. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin.