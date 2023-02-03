Ben Sheets to join Brewers Walk of Fame

Former Brewers great Ben Sheets will be added to Milwaukee’s Walk of Fame at a date later this season, making him the 22nd player to be honored.

Bob Hazle, an outfielder with the 1957 World Series champion Milwaukee Braves, will be added to the Braves Wall of Honor.

Sheets, the 10th overall pick in the 1999 draft, earned four All-Star appearances across eight seasons with Milwaukee, including the start in the All-Star Game in 2008.

While he finished with a measly 86-83 record during his time with Milwaukee, much of that can be attributed to poor offense by the Crew. He pitched to a 3.72 ERA with the Brewers, including a career year in 2004 when he finished with a 2.70 ERA and finished 8th in N.L Cy Young voting.

A strikeout machine, he compiled 264 across that 2004 campaign, including a franchise-record 18 in a game against the Braves. He tallied 1,206 punch outs across 1,428 innings with Milwaukee.

While he also helped lead the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia, pitching a complete game shutout in the gold medal game against Cuba, Sheets’ career was ultimately cut short by injuries at the age of 33.

Hazle, who played parts of two seasons with the Milwaukee Braves, slashed .403/.477/.649 across 41 games with the team in the 1957 World Series winning season, finishing in fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.