Aaron Ashby dealing with shoulder fatigue, will be behind in spring training

Brewers pitchers and catchers will report to the team’s spring training complex in Phoenix in one week, but at least one hurler will be behind his teammates in ramping up for the season. Matt Arnold told MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy this afternoon that the Brewers plan to be cautious with left-hander Aaron Ashby, who is dealing with shoulder fatigue.

Brewers GM Matt Arnold reports that left-hander Aaron Ashby will be behind in camp with what the club is characterizing as shoulder fatigue. Considering Ashby spent three weeks on the IL last season with shoulder inflammation, they'll play it safe with him. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) February 8, 2023

The news did not come out of the blue, as Ashby revealed during the team’s Hot Stove & Cold Brews event in January that he was experiencing fatigue in his throwing shoulder.

Aaron Ashby has had quite the busy offseason!@CraigCoshun spoke to Ashby about his recent wedding and his goals for the season. #Brewers | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/S9qPfWPhkc — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) January 20, 2023

As McCalvy noted, Ashby spent three weeks on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation last season. While it’s a bit concerning to hear that his shoulder is not 100% entering camp, the hope is that this precautionary move will help Ashby avoid a more substantial injury down the line.

Ashby started 19 games last season and has a deep enough arsenal to be effective in that role, but his recent injury issues may slide him into a bullpen role to start the season. The Brewers spent the offseason fortifying their rotation depth to prepare for such a scenario, signing Wade Miley to a one-year deal and acquiring Janson Junk, Bryse Wilson, and Tyson Miller.