15 Brewers featured across World Baseball Classic Rosters

With the release of the World Baseball Classic rosters on Thursday night, a number of players across the MLB were featured on the 20 teams participating from around the globe.

Included among those were 15 players in the Brewers’ system — including seven players on the 40-man roster — spread across 10 nations, as reported by Adam McCalvy.

Brewers on World Baseball Classic rosters:



Devin Williams

Willy Adames, Joel Payamps

Rowdy Tellez, Luis Urías

Abraham Toro

Javy Guerra, Matt Hardy

Sal Frelick, Michele Vassalotti

Alex Claudio

Carlos Rodriguez

Robert Stock

For those of you who aren’t well-versed in world flags, here are the players and their respective countries.

USA: Devin Williams

Dominican Republic: Willy Adames and Joel Payamps

Mexico: Rowdy Tellez, Luis Urias, and Victor Castaneda

Canada: Abraham Toro

Panama: Javy Guerra and Matt Hardy

Italy: Sal Frelick and Matt Vassalotti

Cuba: Alex Claudio

Nicaragua: Carlos Rodriguez

Israel: Robert Stock

New Zealand: Alex Hall

The World Baseball Classic kicks off on March 8 and will take place in four locations around the world: Taichung, Taiwan; Tokyo, Japan; Phoenix, Arizona; and Miami, Florida. The championship round will take place in Miami on March 21.