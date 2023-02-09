15 Brewers featured across World Baseball Classic Rosters

With the release of the World Baseball Classic rosters on Thursday night, a number of players across the MLB were featured on the 20 teams participating from around the globe.
Included among those were 15 players in the Brewers’ system — including seven players on the 40-man roster — spread across 10 nations, as reported by Adam McCalvy.
Devin Williams
Willy Adames, Joel Payamps
Rowdy Tellez, Luis Urías
Abraham Toro
Javy Guerra, Matt Hardy
Sal Frelick, Michele Vassalotti
Alex Claudio
Carlos Rodriguez
Robert Stock
Alex Hall
For those of you who aren’t well-versed in world flags, here are the players and their respective countries.
USA: Devin Williams
Dominican Republic: Willy Adames and Joel Payamps
Mexico: Rowdy Tellez, Luis Urias, and Victor Castaneda
Canada: Abraham Toro
Panama: Javy Guerra and Matt Hardy
Italy: Sal Frelick and Matt Vassalotti
Cuba: Alex Claudio
Nicaragua: Carlos Rodriguez
Israel: Robert Stock
New Zealand: Alex Hall
The World Baseball Classic kicks off on March 8 and will take place in four locations around the world: Taichung, Taiwan; Tokyo, Japan; Phoenix, Arizona; and Miami, Florida. The championship round will take place in Miami on March 21.
