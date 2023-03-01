Brewers Reacts Survey: Which young outfielder are fans most excited about?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we’re asking fans which young Brewers outfielder they’re most excited about. Between Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, and Joey Wiemer — all of whom made it to at least AAA in 2022 — the Brewers have a strong, young core of outfielders entering 2023.

Mitchell, the only one of the three to reach the majors last season, was Milwaukee’s first round draft pick in 2020 out of UCLA. In 132 minor league games, he slashed .273/.382/.419 with 13 homers, 64 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases.

After getting the call up to the majors at the end of August last season, Mitchell appeared in 28 games for the Crew, slashing .311/.373/.459 with two homers, nine RBIs, and eight stolen bases. In limited appearances in spring training, he’s hitting .500/.500/1.500 with two homers, five RBIs, and three hits across just six at-bats.

Frelick was Milwaukee’s first round pick out of Boston College in 2021. He rapidly rose through the minors in 2022, hitting .331/.403/.480 across High-A, AA, and AAA, including a .365/.435/.508 slash line with four homers, 25 RBIs, and nine steals across 46 games at AAA Nashville.

He’s a true bat-to-ball outfielder, with only 88 strikeouts in 731 plate appearances over his minor league career. Like Mitchell, Frelick has already enjoyed success in limited appearances at spring training, slashing .571/.571/.714 with four hits and two steals across seven at-bats. He had success at Milwaukee’s 2022 spring training as well, hitting .333/.333/.333 with three hits and two RBIs across nine at-bats.

Wiemer probably has the lowest floor out of any of these three young players, but he may also have the most upside due to his throwing arm and power at the plate. A fourth round pick out of Cincinnati in 2020, Wiemer has slashed .274/.367/.506 with 48 homers and 154 RBIs across 236 minor league games.

Finishing 2022 with Nashville, Wiemer hit .287/.368/.520 with six homers and 30 RBIs over 43 games. He also showed better plate discipline with the Sounds, striking out 34 times after accumulating 218 strikeouts in his previous 193 games. Thus far in spring training, he has two hits, three runs scored, and two stolen bases in just five at-bats.

With established outfielders in Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor, and Jesse Winker already in the fold, Milwaukee will have some decisions to make at the end of spring training, even with the designated hitter as a potential “fourth outfielder” spot in the lineup. So which of these three young players are you most excited to see in a Brewers uniform? Answer below and stay tuned for results later this week.