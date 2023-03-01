 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyrone Taylor receives injection in elbow, expected to miss first month of season

Taylor has been hampered by a sprained right elbow through spring training

Syndication: Journal Sentinel MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is headed back to Milwaukee to receive a PRP injection in his sprained right elbow and will miss at least the first month of the season, as reported first by Todd Rosiak this morning.

Taylor, who hasn’t played at all during spring training, appeared in 120 games with Milwaukee last season, slashing .233/.286/.442 with 17 homers and 51 RBIs as the Brewers primary center fielder after the DFA of Lorenzo Cain in June.

He was expected to compete for the starting center field job with Garrett Mitchell out of spring training. With this news, Mitchell’s top competition for the starting job is Sal Frelick, who is a top prospect himself entering the 2023 season.

