Spring Training Game Thread #6: Milwaukee Brewers (3-2) vs. Los Angeles Angels (3-1)

The Brewers will continue their spring training schedule Wednesday afternoon as they take on the Los Angeles Angels on the road. The game, which was originally scheduled for 2:10 p.m. CT, was moved up to 1:10 p.m. due to expected rain.

The Brewers will roll out an outfield of Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick, and Keston Hiura. Luis Urias gets the call at second, with Abraham Toro at third, Brice Turang at shortstop, and Mike Brosseau rounding out the infield at first. Payton Henry starts behind the plate while Owen Miller has designated hitter duties.

Lucas Erceg, an infielder converted to a pitcher, gets the start for the Crew opposite Chase Silseth for the Angels. Notably, Milwaukee will face off against former Brewer Hunter Renfroe for the first time since trading him back in November, as he gets the start in right field for L.A.