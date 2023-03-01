Brewers top prospects list released by MLB.com

MLB.com released the Brewers 2023 top prospects list on Wednesday, with a quartet of outfielders leading the way on the list.

Topped by MLB’s #8 overall prospect Jackson Chourio, fellow outfielders Sal Frelick, Joey Wiemer, and Garrett Mitchell come in at #2, #3, and #4, respectively. Shortstop/second baseman Brice Turang rounds out the top five.

With some minor shifts in the rankings, the rest of the top 10 includes catcher Jeferson Quero, right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, utility man Tyler Black, shortstop Eric Brown Jr., and left-handed pitcher Robert Gasser.

With 11 of the 30 top prospects having a projected MLB time of arrival in 2023, the midseason list will likely have some major changes. Those 11 names include Frelick, Wiemer, Mitchell*, Brice Turang, Robert Gasser, Abner Uribe, Ethan Small*, Janson Junk*, Felix Valerio, Freddy Zamora, Cam Robinson, and Rule 5 draft pick Gus Varland.

Players with MLB experience have an asterisk next to their names.

Chourio, who had a breakout campaign in 2022, will turn 19 later in March and reached AA by the end of the season. Struggling in limited appearances at that level (.087/.154/.130 in 23 at-bats), he will likely begin the season at either High-A Wisconsin or AA Biloxi.

To read more about Milwaukee’s top prospects and see the full rankings, click here.