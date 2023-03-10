Spring Training Game Thread #13: Milwaukee Brewers (4-8) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-7)

The Brewers face off against the Guardians with Brandon Woodruff taking the hill for the Crew. Triston McKenzie will be on the mound for Cleveland.

Joey Wiemer gets the start in right field, while Keston Hiura will be starting in left field. Brice Turang also gets the nod at shortstop.

The first pitch is at 2:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.