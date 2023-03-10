Brewers trounce Guardians, 12-3

After losing to the Giants on Thursday, the Brewers bounced back in a big way against the Guardians winning 12-3. Brandon Woodruff started on the mound for Milwaukee and was opposite Triston McKenzie for Cleveland. The Brewers allowed one run in the first innings off an RBI single from Brennan. Milwaukee would take the lead early, as they scored four runs in the second inning. Owen Miller hit an RBI double, and Monasterio hit a single to bring him home. Brice Turang then brought Monasterio home on a fielder’s choice. Michael Brosseau then cracked a home run, giving the Brewers a 4-1 lead heading into the third inning.

Milwaukee would score another four runs in the third inning, capitalizing with men on base. Monasterio hit a single to center that scored two runners and was followed up with a bases-clearing double from Brosseau. The Guardians would get a run back after Quinn grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Brennan in the fourth inning. William Contreras would add more insurance to the Brewers tally in the fifth inning when he hit an RBI single that scored Brice Turang.

The Guardians would walk in a run in the seventh inning, giving the Brewers a 10-2 advantage heading into the eighth. The Guardians would score again in the eighth inning when Fry homered to center. The Brewers would answer with two runs in the bottom half, with Chourio scoring on a wild pitch, and Harrison scoring on a double from Brown.

The Brewers next game is on Saturday at 2:10 CDT against the Kansas City Royals.