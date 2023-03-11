Spring Training Game Thread #14: Milwaukee Brewers (5-8) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-2)

As the World Baseball Classic heats up, the Brewers are still at work in Arizona prepping for the season. Eric Lauer is on the mound today as the Brewers face the Cactus League leading Kansas City Royals. Christian Yelich is leading off and Keston Hiura is batting fourth. Here are the lineups for today.

Here's how we will line up behind Kris Bubic as we head out on the road to take on the Brewers.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/XDcqzK4eri — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 11, 2023