Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans want Brewers to extend Woodruff

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans which Brewers star they would most like to see extended on a long-term deal. Between shortstop Willy Adames and starting pitchers Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes, the Brewers have three key players who are set to hit the open market after the 2024 season.

Woodruff received a plurality of the vote, at 42%. He was followed by Burnes at 33% and Adames at 25%. The split vote tally between the three players shows just how important each is to the team.

Numerous shortstops have received lucrative long-term deals in recent years, making it a position that is highly coveted for teams with a lower payroll like the Brewers. Woodruff and Burnes are both ace-caliber pitchers, having received Cy Young votes and All-Star appearances in recent years, including a Burnes’ Cy Young win in 2021.

Surprisingly, Woodruff received more votes than Burnes in the poll. Some of this may be due to Woodruff’s success down the stretch in 2022 (2.38 ERA after the All-Star break) or due to the bad blood between Burnes and Milwaukee’s front office which emerged early in spring training following Burnes’ arbitration hearing.

Whatever the reasoning may be, Milwaukee fans would most like to see Woodruff stick around in a Brewers uniform into future seasons. Take note, Matt Arnold.

Stay tuned for more Reacts surveys as we get closer to the regular season.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.