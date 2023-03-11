Brewers crushed by Royals 12-2

Box Score

The Brewers took on the Cactus League leading Royals this afternoon at home. It did not go well for them at all, as the Royals led throughout and defeated the Brewers 12-2.

Eric Lauer made his second appearance of the spring and struggled again. Over 2.1 innings, he allowed five runs. Four of those came in the first inning, where he had to be pulled after 7 batters because of how many pitches he had thrown in the inning. He didn’t record an out until the fifth batter of the inning. Lauer did return for the second and third, allowing another run in the third inning. Thaygo Vieiera and Harold Chirino also allowed three runs each in their innings of work.

The Brewers did have six hits in the game, the biggest coming from Mike Brosseau. He had a solo home run in the sixth inning. The other run came from a Owen Miller groundout in the fourth. Jesse Winker was the only Brewer to reach base twice in the game, recording a hit in the walk.

The Brewers are back in action tomorrow afternoon as Daylight Savings Time adjust the times of the games for us in Wisconsin. Janson Junk faces Adrian Sampson in Mesa. First pitch is at 3:05 PM CDT.