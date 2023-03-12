 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Baseball Classic Game Thread: United States vs. Mexico

Team USA faces off against two Brewers in Phoenix

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA is set to take on Team Mexico at the World Baseball Classic tonight in Phoenix. The USA sends Nick Martinez to the mound for the start, while Mexico counters with Patrick Sandoval. Milwaukee’s own Luis Urias and Rowdy Tellez both get the start for Mexico.

First pitch is at 9 p.m. CT on Fox Sports 1.

