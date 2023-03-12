World Baseball Classic Game Thread: United States vs. Mexico

Team USA is set to take on Team Mexico at the World Baseball Classic tonight in Phoenix. The USA sends Nick Martinez to the mound for the start, while Mexico counters with Patrick Sandoval. Milwaukee’s own Luis Urias and Rowdy Tellez both get the start for Mexico.
First pitch is at 9 p.m. CT on Fox Sports 1.
LOADED.#ForGlory | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/iw5xDSVxsO— USA Baseball (@USABaseball) March 13, 2023
✍️ LISTO EL LINEUP DE MÉXICO— La Reta (@laretadeportes) March 12, 2023
⚾️ESTOS son los titulares que manda el mánager de México Benjamín Gil para enfrentar a Estados Unidos en el segundo compromiso del Clásico Mundial de Beisbol, que se juega en #Arizona #WorldBaseballClassic #WBC2023 #BaseBall #Beisbol #Mexico #news pic.twitter.com/6dsGSQVz6F
