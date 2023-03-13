Brewers take down Cubs 5-3

Box Score

After a rough loss to the Royals yesterday, the Brewers rebounded well today. They pulled ahead of the Cubs early and held onto the lead, defeating the Cubs 5-3 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brewers got their scoring going in the second inning. Back to back solo home runs from Luke Voit and Brice Turang put the Brewers ahead 2-0. Skye Bolt and Blake Perkins then singled to put two runners on base, and Christian Yelich got Bolt to third with a groundout that erased Perkins. Then, Yelich attempted to steal second but was caught. However, he remained in a run down long enough to allow Bolt to score from third, and the Brewers ended the inning with a 3-0 lead.

Janson Junk got the start for the Brewers and had a solid start. He pitched three innings and allowed just one hit, striking out two during the start. Robert Gasser followed Junk up with two strong innings, also allowing just one hit while striking out three. Gus Varland took the sixth, but allowed two hits to start the inning, the second a home run that closed the gap to 3-2.

After a scoreless seventh from Tyson Miller, the Brewers got those two runs back in the eighth. Brian Navarreto doubled with one out, and Eric Brown Jr. advanced him to third with a single. Brown Jr. stole second, and then a passed ball by Cubs catcher Dom Nunez let Navarreto score, increasing the lead to 4-2. After a walk to Monte Harrison, Cam Devanney hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Brown Jr. and increase the lead to 5-2.

Hoby Milner took the eighth and pitched a scoreless inning. Elvis Peguero took the ninth and had to work through a jam to finish the game. After getting a groundout to start the inning, Peguero walked Luis Torrens and Cole Roederer doubled to put runners at second and third. Nelson Maldonado grounded out for the second out, but that also scored Torrens and moved Roederer to third. Christopher Morel was up as the tying run with two outs, and Peguero got him to line out to end the game.

Brice Turang led the Brewers offense with a 2-for-3 day, which included a home run. The offense recorded eleven hits and three walks as a whole. However, the Brewers went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base as a team.

The Brewers are back in action tomorrow afternoon with Corbin Burnes on the mound. First pitch is at 3:05 PM.