Spring Training Game Thread #16: Milwaukee Brewers (6-9) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-9)

The Brewers take on the Reds with Corbin Burnes on the mound facing Brandon Williamson for Cincinnati. Victor Caratini and William Contreras both get the start, with Caratini behind the plate and Contreras as the designated hitter. Joey Wiemer starts in right field, while Brice Turang starts at shortstop.

First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. CT exclusively on mlb.com.