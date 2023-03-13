Brewers shut out Reds, 8-0

Box Score

The Brewers have won back-to-back spring training games against the Cubs and the Reds and have provided over four runs of offense in both outings. Corbin Burnes took the mound for Milwaukee, while Brandon Williamson was on the hill for the Reds. Burnes pitched four shutout innings, striking out five reds and only allowing one walk.

The Crew jumped out to an early lead after William Contreras hit a two-RBI single that scored Mike Brosseau and Luke Voit. Caratini would add more insurance in the third, bringing Brian Anderson home on an RBI single.

The offense didn’t stop there, as Luke Voit would pick up an RBI after singling to center and bringing home Brosseau. The Brewers held a 4-0 lead going into the fifth inning. The offensive output would continue, with Brosseau hitting a two-RBI single that scored Joey Wiemer and Tyler Naquin, pushing the Brewers lead to 6-0.

Keston Hiura got in on the action in the seventh inning, as he singled to center, which scored Payton Henry on a throwing error by the Reds. Josh Van Meter would add the eighth and final run in the top of the eighth inning when he scored on a wild pitch. The Brewers shut out the Reds 8-0.

The Brewers next game will be Wednesday at 8:40 CDT as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.