Lance Lynn is on the mound tonight for Team USA as they look to beat Mitch Bratt and Team Canada. Here are the lineups for tonights game:

Team USA:

Alonso, 1B

Anderson, SS

Arenado, 3B

Betts, RF

Goldschmidt, 1B

Higashioka, C

McNeil, 2B

Mullins, CF

Realmuto, C

Schwarber, LF

Team Canada:

Brown, OF

Caissie, OF

Clarke, CF

Deglan, C

Freeman, 1B

Julien, 2B

Lopez, SS

Naylor, C

O’Neill, LF

Palmegiani, 3B

Robson, OF

Toro, 2B

Young, 1B

First pitch is at 9:00 CDT on FS1.