Brewers Reacts Survey: Who has had the best spring training so far

In this week’s Reacts survey, we’re asking fans who has been the most impressive player as we reach the halfway point of spring training. The Brewers have had several standout players thus far on both offense and on the mound.

Mike Brosseau has been arguably the biggest surprise so far in spring, with four home runs, nine hits, 10 RBIs, and eight runs scored in just 19 at-bats. Even in a limited sample size, Brosseau’s .474/.565/1.211 slash line is incredible.

Christian Yelich is making a case for a comeback this season, as he’s hit two homers and has six hits in 18 at-bats. While his .333/.400/.778 line is nowhere near Brosseau’s, it’s still impressive and signals an improvement from his disappointing recent seasons.

Garrett Mitchell, like Brosseau, has found his power stroke so far this spring, hitting three homers and driving in six in 18 at-bats. While he hasn’t drawn any walks, he’s still getting on base at a .333 clip.

On the mound, Tyson Miller has been extremely impressive. Likely the least-known player included on this list, Miller has been nearly perfect across six innings (four appearances), allowing just one hit, one walk, and one HBP while racking up nine strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .056 against him so far, giving him a good case for working out of Milwaukee’s bullpen despite a 9.19 career ERA across 15 2⁄ 3 major league innings.

Brandon Woodruff has had two strong starts so far this spring, pitching five innings and allowing just one unearned run. He’s struck out six and allowed just two hits, as opponents have hit just .111 against him, continuing his success from the second half of last season.

Who are you most impressed with so far? Vote below and stay tuned for results later this week!