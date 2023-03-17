 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread #18: Milwaukee Brewers (7-10) vs. Texas Rangers (9-11)

Janson Junk gets the ball in St. Patrick’s Day battle with Rangers

The Brewers will take on the Texas Rangers in a St. Patrick’s Day afternoon game in Phoenix. Milwaukee sends Janson Junk to the mound to take on Nathan Eovaldi for Texas. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. CT on the Brewers Radio Network.

