Spring Training Game Thread #18: Milwaukee Brewers (7-10) vs. Texas Rangers (9-11)

The Brewers will take on the Texas Rangers in a St. Patrick’s Day afternoon game in Phoenix. Milwaukee sends Janson Junk to the mound to take on Nathan Eovaldi for Texas. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. CT on the Brewers Radio Network.
Happy Saint Patrick's Day!— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 17, 2023
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/zP42EwwiM2
Rangers lineup for March 17 vs. Milwaukee.— Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 17, 2023
A live audio webcast of today's game will be available on https://t.co/CUYNmSQl68. pic.twitter.com/b9iL0X06qA
Loading comments...