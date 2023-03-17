Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans most impressed by Brosseau’s spring

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans whose spring training performance has been the most impressive thus far. The majority of respondents answered Mike Brosseau (61%), followed by Garrett Mitchell, Tyson Miller, Christian Yelich, and Brandon Woodruff.

Brosseau seems to be the easiest answer among these options, as he’s hit a team-leading four homers and driven in 10 RBIs with nine hits and eight runs scored in just 19 spring at-bats. His .474/.565/1.211 slash line is easily the best among the team’s players with at least 15 at-bats.

Mitchell, who received 16% of the vote, has slashed .333/.333/.889 with three homers and six RBIs of his own. Yelich, the last position player included in the options, has had a bit of a resurgence this spring. In 21 at-bats, he’s slashing a solid .286/.348/.667 with two homers and six hits, something he’ll hope to continue into the regular season.

On the mound, Tyson Miller has looked particularly strong, with no runs allowed across six innings. He’s only allowed one hit, one walk, and one hit batsman while striking out nine.

Like Miller, Woodruff hasn’t allowed any earned runs, although one unearned run did get across. In five innings of work, Woodruff has only allowed two hits while striking out six batters.

Stay tuned for more Reacts surveys as we get closer to the regular season.

