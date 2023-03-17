Brewers make comeback for 4-3 win over Rangers

Box Score

The Brewers made a comeback to win 4-3 over the Rangers on Friday afternoon. Joey Wiemer and Skye Bolt both homered in the victory as Milwaukee moved to 8-10 in spring training.

Josh Smith started the game off with a homer off of Janson Junk to make the game 1-0. Texas added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth as Matt Bush gave up a double to Ezequiel Duran and a homer to Jonah Heim to make it 3-0.

Milwaukee got on the board in the top of the sixth as Wiemer hit a homer to left center, his second homer of the spring. The Brewers added two more in the top of the seventh as Tyler Naquin walked, Victor Caratini was hit by a pitch, and Jon Singleton drove both home with a double to knot it up at 3-3.

The Brewers then went ahead on Bolt’s homer in the top of the eighth, as Milwaukee’s bullpen shut down the Rangers for a 4-3 final.

Brian Anderson was the lone Brewer to finish with two hits, as he had a 2-for-3 day. Six other players had a hit each.

Junk allowed one run across his three innings, striking out one. Robert Gasser and Gus Varland each struck out three in the win, while Tyson Miller earned the save with two scoreless innings as he continues to have a stellar spring.

Milwaukee travels to Peoria, Arizona to take on the Padres on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. as the Brewers return to Bally Sports Wisconsin. Bryse Wilson is expected to start for the Crew.