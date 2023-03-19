Brewers surrender early lead, lose to Padres 11-6

The Brewers failed to hang on to an early 5-0 lead over the Padres on Saturday, falling 11-6.

Milwaukee scored those first five runs in the second inning while batting around against Brent Honeywell and Seth Mayberry. William Contreras and Mike Brosseau led off the inning with walks. Brice Turang, Joey Wiemer, Tyler Naquin, Jesse Winker, and Luke Voit followed up with a series of singles to bring the runs home.

Bryse Wilson started for the Brewers and retired each of the first eight batters he faced. That streak ended with a Luis Campusano solo home run in the third that put the Padres on the board.

The Padres added two more runs against Wilson in the fourth on a home run by Manny Machado and a double by Trent Grisham. After the Brewers plated another run on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth to make it 6-3, San Diego erupted for a four-run inning against Wilson and Jake Cousins to make it 7-6.

The Padres added their eighth run of the afternoon against Javy Guerra in the sixth with help from throwing errors by third baseman Cam Devanney and shortstop Andruw Monasterio. They would tack on three more runs in the eighth against a wild Joel Payamps, who issued one walk and a hit-by-pitch while recording just one out. Elvis Peguero cleaned up the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

The loss drops the Brewers to 8-11 in Cactus League play. They return to action on Sunday at 3:10 p.m. against the Cincinnati Reds. Corbin Burnes gets the start as he continues tuning up for opening day. The game will be available to watch on Bally Sports Wisconsin.