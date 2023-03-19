 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread #20: Milwaukee Brewers (8-11) vs. Cincinnati Reds (11-10)

Burnes is on the bump

By Jack Stern
Texas Rangers Spring Training Photo by Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

The Cactus Crew squares off against the division-rival Reds at American Family Fields of Phoenix. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Corbin Burnes makes his fourth preseason start this afternoon. He could be ticketed for a longer outing today after stretching out to four innings in his last start. Luis Cessa starts for the Reds.

