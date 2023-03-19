Spring Training Game Thread #20: Milwaukee Brewers (8-11) vs. Cincinnati Reds (11-10)

The Cactus Crew squares off against the division-rival Reds at American Family Fields of Phoenix. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin.
Corbin Burnes makes his fourth preseason start this afternoon. He could be ticketed for a longer outing today after stretching out to four innings in his last start. Luis Cessa starts for the Reds.
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 19, 2023
: @BallySportWI #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/TiYmvmfkBg
Sunday trip to Maryvale.#RedsST pic.twitter.com/jMNZIxYeNJ— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 19, 2023
