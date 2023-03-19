Brewers topple Reds 4-3 with walk-off win

A quiet offensive day for the Brewers ended with a bang in a 4-3 win over the Reds on Sunday.

The two teams took different approaches to their pitching plan for the day. The Brewers paired Corbin Burnes and Wade Miley for a tandem start, while the Reds used seven short-range relievers after three innings from starter Luis Cessa.

The Reds scored first off Burnes on a first-inning single by Tyler Stephenson, but Milwaukee took the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a bases-loaded double play by Brian Anderson and a wild pitch by Cessa.

It wasn’t the most efficient day for Burnes, who threw 88 pitches in 4 2⁄ 3 innings, but he was effective, holding the Reds to one run on five hits with four strikeouts.

After Burnes departed with two outs in the fifth, Hoby Milner recorded the final out of the inning with a strikeout. From there, Miley worked the final four innings, allowing a pair of solo home runs in the sixth and ninth innings that allowed the Reds to take a 3-2 lead.

With one out in the ninth, Andruw Monasterio and Abraham Toro drew one-out walks. Jon Singleton plated Monasterio with a line drive single to right field to tie the game at 3-3. Lamar Sparks followed with a sharp grounder to third that was bobbled by Nick Quintana, sending the Brewers home as walk-off winners by a score of 4-3.

The Brewers will be back on the road tomorrow as they square off with the Seattle Mariners. Brandon Woodruff starts opposite Logan Gilbert. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT, and a radio broadcast will be available on 620 WTMJ.